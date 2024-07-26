Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 347,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 882,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,065,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,065,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,534 shares of company stock worth $3,367,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,834,000. Estuary Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 728,240 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 523,455 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.