Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,055.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,040.13.

DECK stock traded up $57.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $899.03. The stock had a trading volume of 996,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $970.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.57. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $154,827,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,722,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

