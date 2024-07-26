Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,030.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,033.81.

DECK traded up $67.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $909.09. 670,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,562. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $970.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.57. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

