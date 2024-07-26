Decred Market Capitalization Tops $193.50 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $193.50 million and $1.43 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.93 or 0.00018029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00075695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008882 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,213,117 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

