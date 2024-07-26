DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

