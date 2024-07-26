Defira Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Defira has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Defira token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $5.66 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Defira Token Profile

Defira launched on February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00121547 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $41.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

