Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REI. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ring Energy Price Performance
Ring Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 915,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,058. The firm has a market cap of $379.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
