Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of EME stock traded up $16.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.40. The stock had a trading volume of 771,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,722. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.95.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

