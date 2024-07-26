Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.55

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 102530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.85%.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,002,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,502,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

