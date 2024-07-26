DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $31.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.