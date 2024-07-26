DeXe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.88 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $9.27 or 0.00013987 BTC on exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $338.22 million and $5.88 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,225.34061239 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 9.19854826 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $6,317,204.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

