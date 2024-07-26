DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHX

DHI Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,653,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 344,014 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 172,637 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DHI Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 170,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.