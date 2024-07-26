DigiByte Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $125.80 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,704.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00550696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00104678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00033628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00247105 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00064524 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,150,998,694 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

