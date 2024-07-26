Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.30 and last traded at $112.13. Approximately 935,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,395,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

