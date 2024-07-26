Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading 2.4% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 399,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 705,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $418.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.