Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading 2.4% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 399,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 705,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $418.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
