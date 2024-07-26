Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.32. 20,106,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 29,014,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

