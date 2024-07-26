Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.32. 20,106,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 29,014,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
