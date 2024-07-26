Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.22

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$131.22 and last traded at C$131.00, with a volume of 73081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$129.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.16. The stock has a market cap of C$36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,165 shares of company stock valued at $15,279,825. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

