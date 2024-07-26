Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $520.00 at Benchmark

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $575.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $425.17 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

