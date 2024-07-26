Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Holdings Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 182.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 54,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,071.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $96,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,130 shares of company stock worth $541,435 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. 88,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,876. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.79%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

