Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.20

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:DSM opened at GBX 11.96 ($0.15) on Friday. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.50 ($0.83). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.42. The firm has a market cap of £5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25.

Get Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust alerts:

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.