DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, reports. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter.

DSV A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

DSDVY stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. 27,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

