DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $118.19 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

