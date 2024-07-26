Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

Shares of DXF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 327,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,746. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

