Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dunxin Financial Price Performance
Shares of DXF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 327,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,746. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
About Dunxin Financial
