Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.38

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 209762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.