Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 486,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $683.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

