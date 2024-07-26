East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

EWBC stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

