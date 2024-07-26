Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Eastern Stock Down 1.3 %

EML traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,551. The company has a market cap of $179.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Eastern has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern

Institutional Trading of Eastern

In related news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

