easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
easyJet Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103. easyJet has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.
easyJet Company Profile
