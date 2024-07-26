Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Trading Up 1%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 371,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 328,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 46.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 56,301 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 779,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

