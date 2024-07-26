Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 262.4% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 270,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,631. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.