Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 842.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Ebara Price Performance
EBCOY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Ebara has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
Ebara Company Profile
