Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 842.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EBCOY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Ebara has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

