Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

