Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Edenred Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 51,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Edenred Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5924 per share. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th.

About Edenred

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

