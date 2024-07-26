Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,665 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $20,683,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after purchasing an additional 852,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.