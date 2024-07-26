Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Up 9.1%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.41 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.34). Approximately 119,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 472,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.92 ($0.31).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.15. The stock has a market cap of £23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

