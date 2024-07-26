EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $10.45 on Thursday, hitting $346.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,715. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.95.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

