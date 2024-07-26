Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.23

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 1045719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

