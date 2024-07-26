Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

