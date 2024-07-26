Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.940 EPS.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

