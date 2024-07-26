Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.11

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $980,997.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00041262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,292,131 coins and its circulating supply is 79,291,041 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

