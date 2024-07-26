Energi (NRG) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $8.71 million and $837,853.64 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00042193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,255,806 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

