Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $343.80

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $343.80 and last traded at $342.56, with a volume of 36383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $335.01.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.51 and its 200-day moving average is $297.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
See Also
