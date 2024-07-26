Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $343.80

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $343.80 and last traded at $342.56, with a volume of 36383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $335.01.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.51 and its 200-day moving average is $297.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,397,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,737,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,698,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 272.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

