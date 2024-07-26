Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 694,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

