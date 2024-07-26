EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 275,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $5.38 on Friday, reaching $94.95. 2,105,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

