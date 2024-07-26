EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,017 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 299,139 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,564 shares of company stock valued at $54,889. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,970. The stock has a market cap of $455.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

