EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 326 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.14. 202,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $167.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

