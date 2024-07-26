EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,064. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

