EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $133,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research lifted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,417. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.