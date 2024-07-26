EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 576.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after buying an additional 31,385,293 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Franklin Resources by 18.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 405,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 6.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 658.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.25. 3,190,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

