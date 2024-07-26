EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYBT. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 57,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,143. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

